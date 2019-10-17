Gossipcoin Trading Up 33.9% Over Last 7 Days (GOSS)

Gossipcoin (CURRENCY:GOSS) traded 22.6% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on October 17th. One Gossipcoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0008 or 0.00000010 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge and Graviex. Over the last week, Gossipcoin has traded 33.9% higher against the dollar. Gossipcoin has a market capitalization of $23,893.00 and approximately $44.00 worth of Gossipcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003672 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012382 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.60 or 0.00229428 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $87.60 or 0.01080523 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0639 or 0.00000788 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0153 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00029720 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.14 or 0.00088117 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Gossipcoin Coin Profile

Gossipcoin’s total supply is 30,444,251 coins. Gossipcoin’s official Twitter account is @gosscoin. Gossipcoin’s official website is gossipcoin.net .

Gossipcoin Coin Trading

Gossipcoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and Graviex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gossipcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gossipcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Gossipcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

