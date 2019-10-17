Graham (NYSE:GHM) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Graham (NYSE:GHM) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $23.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 14.83% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Graham Corporation designs and builds vacuum and heat transfer equipment for process industries and energy markets worldwide. The Company’s products include steam jet ejector vacuum systems and liquid ring vacuum pumps, surface condensers, Heliflows, water heaters, and various types of heat exchangers. It markets to chemical, petrochemical, petroleum refining, and electric power generating industries, including cogeneration and geothermal plants. Graham Corporation is headquartered in Batavia, New York. “

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. ValuEngine cut Graham from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Graham in a report on Friday, July 26th.

NYSE:GHM traded down $0.22 on Wednesday, hitting $20.03. 21,500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,617. The stock has a market capitalization of $194.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.27 and a beta of 0.81. Graham has a 52 week low of $17.70 and a 52 week high of $26.56. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.04.

Graham (NYSE:GHM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $20.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.19 million. Graham had a positive return on equity of 3.61% and a negative net margin of 3.08%. Sell-side analysts predict that Graham will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Graham by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 677,903 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,701,000 after purchasing an additional 6,070 shares during the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. increased its stake in shares of Graham by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 616,003 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,449,000 after acquiring an additional 40,959 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Graham by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 530,252 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,717,000 after acquiring an additional 73,793 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Graham by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 426,157 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,613,000 after acquiring an additional 25,504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AWM Investment Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of Graham by 28.0% in the 2nd quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 190,886 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,858,000 after acquiring an additional 41,740 shares during the last quarter. 77.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Graham Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies vacuum and heat transfer equipment for the chemical, defense, petrochemical, petroleum refining, electric power generation, and other industries worldwide. It offers heat transfer equipment, including surface condensers, heliflows, water heaters, and various types of heat exchangers, as well as custom-engineered ejectors; and vacuum equipment, such as steam jet ejector vacuum systems and liquid ring vacuum pumps.

