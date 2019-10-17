Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:GTE) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:GTE) have been assigned an average broker rating score of 2.20 (Buy) from the five brokers that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. Gran Tierra Energy’s rating score has declined by 10% from 90 days ago as a result of various analysts’ upgrades and downgrades.

Brokerages have set a 1 year consensus target price of $3.13 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post $0.05 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Gran Tierra Energy an industry rank of 93 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Separately, National Bank Financial reiterated a “sector perform overweight” rating on shares of Gran Tierra Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 10th.

Gran Tierra Energy stock remained flat at $$1.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 14,500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,850,092. Gran Tierra Energy has a fifty-two week low of $1.03 and a fifty-two week high of $3.60.

Gran Tierra Energy (NASDAQ:GTE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $157.99 million during the quarter.

Gran Tierra Energy Company Profile

Gran Tierra Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas properties in Colombia. As of December 31, 2018, the company had total proved undeveloped reserves of 17.3 million barrels of oil equivalent. Gran Tierra Energy Inc was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

