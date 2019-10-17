Graviocoin (GIO) Market Capitalization Tops $269,368.00

Graviocoin (CURRENCY:GIO) traded up 2.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on October 17th. Graviocoin has a market capitalization of $269,368.00 and $977.00 worth of Graviocoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Graviocoin has traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar. One Graviocoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003723 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012405 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.52 or 0.00228698 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $88.95 or 0.01098578 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0644 or 0.00000795 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00029791 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.27 or 0.00089814 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Graviocoin Coin Profile

Graviocoin’s total supply is 1,180,902,153 coins and its circulating supply is 979,107,153 coins. Graviocoin’s official Twitter account is @graviex_net and its Facebook page is accessible here. Graviocoin’s official website is www.gravio.net.

Graviocoin Coin Trading

Graviocoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Graviocoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Graviocoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Graviocoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

