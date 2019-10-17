Great Western Bancorp (GWB) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Great Western Bancorp (NYSE:GWB) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, October 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.78 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Great Western Bancorp (NYSE:GWB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.32). Great Western Bancorp had a net margin of 26.81% and a return on equity of 8.63%. The business had revenue of $116.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.91 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. On average, analysts expect Great Western Bancorp to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of GWB opened at $33.48 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $32.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. Great Western Bancorp has a 52-week low of $28.06 and a 52-week high of $41.08. The company has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.54, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.69.

GWB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded Great Western Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $36.00 price objective on Great Western Bancorp and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $38.00 price objective on Great Western Bancorp and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Great Western Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Great Western Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Great Western Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.00.

In other news, Director Thomas Edward Henning bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.92 per share, for a total transaction of $57,840.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

About Great Western Bancorp

Great Western Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Great Western Bank that provides business and agri-business banking, retail banking, and wealth management services in the United States. The company offers noninterest-bearing demand accounts, interest-bearing demand accounts, interest-bearing non-transaction accounts, time deposits, and corporate credit cards.

