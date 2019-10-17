Greenbrier Companies Inc (NYSE:GBX) Shares Sold by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. trimmed its position in Greenbrier Companies Inc (NYSE:GBX) by 15.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,082 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 4,466 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Greenbrier Companies were worth $732,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 50,269 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,528,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 30.8% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,273 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 242.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,540 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Greenbrier Companies by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 60,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,830,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GBX opened at $30.15 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $27.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.28. Greenbrier Companies Inc has a 12 month low of $21.30 and a 12 month high of $60.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $981.71 million, a P/E ratio of 7.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 2.09.

GBX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Greenbrier Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $28.00 price target (down from $34.00) on shares of Greenbrier Companies in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Greenbrier Companies from $44.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price target (down from $48.00) on shares of Greenbrier Companies in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Greenbrier Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.13.

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets railroad freight car equipment in North America, Europe, and South America. The company operates in three segments: Manufacturing; Wheels, Repair & Parts; and Leasing & Services. The Manufacturing segment offers double-stack intermodal railcars; tank cars; auto-max and multi-max products for the transportation of light vehicles; conventional railcars, such as covered hopper cars, boxcars, center partition cars, bulkhead flat cars, and solid waste service flat cars; pressurized tank cars, non-pressurized tank cars, coil cars, coal cars, gondolas, sliding wall cars, and automobile transporter cars; and marine vessels, including conventional deck barges, double-hull tank barges, railcar/deck barges, barges for aggregates, and other heavy industrial products and dump barges.

