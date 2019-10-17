Groupon Inc (NASDAQ:GRPN) Short Interest Up 7.3% in September

Groupon Inc (NASDAQ:GRPN) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 33,050,000 shares, a growth of 7.3% from the August 30th total of 30,810,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,530,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.0 days. Approximately 7.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

In related news, Director Robert J. Bass acquired 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.58 per share, with a total value of $129,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 15.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GRPN. Par Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Groupon by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. now owns 56,645,000 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $202,789,000 after buying an additional 2,000,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Groupon by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,010,256 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $153,976,000 after buying an additional 1,277,016 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Groupon by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,951,874 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $110,808,000 after buying an additional 723,341 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Groupon by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 21,068,354 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $74,793,000 after buying an additional 694,590 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Groupon in the 2nd quarter valued at $66,614,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Groupon stock traded up $0.07 on Thursday, reaching $2.95. The stock had a trading volume of 1,512,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,155,446. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. Groupon has a fifty-two week low of $2.31 and a fifty-two week high of $3.98. The stock has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.78 and a beta of 1.35.

Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The coupon company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). Groupon had a return on equity of 14.29% and a net margin of 0.32%. The firm had revenue of $532.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $566.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share. Groupon’s quarterly revenue was down 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Groupon will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GRPN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Groupon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Wedbush set a $3.50 target price on shares of Groupon and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. DA Davidson set a $5.00 target price on shares of Groupon and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Groupon from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.22.

Groupon, Inc operates online local commerce marketplaces that connect merchants to consumers by offering goods and services at a discount in North America and internationally. The company provides deals in various categories, including events and activities, beauty and spa, health and fitness, food and drink, home and garden, and automotive; and deals on various product lines, such as electronics, sporting goods, jewelry, toys, household items, and apparel, as well as discounted and market rates for hotel, airfare, and package deals.

