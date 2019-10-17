Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV (NYSE:ASR) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV (NYSE:ASR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste is a Mexican airport operator with concessions to operate, maintain and develop the airports of Cancun, Merida, Cozumel, Villahermosa, Oaxaca, Veracruz, Huatulco, Tapachula and Minatitlan in the southeast of Mexico. “

Get Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV alerts:

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on ASR. Raymond James reiterated an average rating on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV in a research report on Friday, July 19th. ValuEngine upgraded Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, CIBC reiterated an average rating on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $184.50.

Shares of NYSE ASR opened at $158.62 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 2.79. The business has a 50-day moving average of $152.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $157.71. Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV has a 1 year low of $127.95 and a 1 year high of $193.14.

Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV (NYSE:ASR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The transportation company reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $212.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $212.72 million. Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV had a return on equity of 14.65% and a net margin of 34.55%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV will post 9.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ASR. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV in the 2nd quarter valued at about $81,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC increased its position in Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV by 250.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 700 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Hexavest Inc. increased its position in Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV by 49.6% in the 2nd quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 851 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the period. Granite Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV in the 2nd quarter valued at about $243,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV in the 2nd quarter valued at about $348,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.80% of the company’s stock.

Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV Company Profile

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. holds concessions to operate, maintain, and develop airports in the southeast region of Mexico. It operates nine airports that are located in the cities of Cancún, Cozumel, Mérida, Huatulco, Oaxaca, Veracruz, Villahermosa, Tapachula, and Minatitlan. The company provides aeronautical services, which include passenger, aircraft landing and parking, passenger walkway, and airport security services.

Read More: How to Profit and Limit Losses With Stop Orders



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV (ASR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.