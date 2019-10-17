Guggenheim Initiates Coverage on Delphi Technologies (NYSE:DLPH)

Stock analysts at Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Delphi Technologies (NYSE:DLPH) in a report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Delphi Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a $19.00 target price on shares of Delphi Technologies and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Delphi Technologies from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Delphi Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Cowen set a $26.00 target price on shares of Delphi Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.64.

DLPH stock opened at $14.32 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 3.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.94. Delphi Technologies has a 12 month low of $11.89 and a 12 month high of $26.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Delphi Technologies (NYSE:DLPH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.04). Delphi Technologies had a net margin of 4.72% and a return on equity of 59.52%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Delphi Technologies will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Delphi Technologies news, CFO Joseph R. Massaro sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.56, for a total transaction of $250,768.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 118,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,598,082.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Allan J. Brazier sold 4,752 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $427,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 21,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,894,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DLPH. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Delphi Technologies by 32.7% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 1,195 shares during the period. Neuburgh Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Delphi Technologies by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC now owns 9,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 1,392 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Delphi Technologies by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 91,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,826,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450 shares during the period. Riverhead Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Delphi Technologies by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 10,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Weaver Consulting Group purchased a new position in shares of Delphi Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. 86.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Delphi Technologies PLC engages in the design, development, and manufacture of integrated powertrain technologies worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Powertrain Systems and Delphi Technologies Aftermarket. The Powertrain Systems segment provides fuel injection systems, as well as other powertrain products comprising valvetrain, fuel delivery modules, ignition coils, canisters, sensors, valves, and actuators; and electronic control modules with the corresponding software, algorithms, and calibration that provide centralized management of various powertrain components.

