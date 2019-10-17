Gulfport Energy Co. (NASDAQ:GPOR) Short Interest Up 8.0% in September

Gulfport Energy Co. (NASDAQ:GPOR) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 29,310,000 shares, a growth of 8.0% from the August 30th total of 27,140,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,570,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.3 days. Currently, 20.7% of the company’s shares are sold short.

In other news, CFO Quentin R. Hicks acquired 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.38 per share, for a total transaction of $35,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,700. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO David M. Wood acquired 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.44 per share, for a total transaction of $97,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,005,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,453,295.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Gulfport Energy by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 288,058 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,414,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in Gulfport Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $79,000. Comerica Bank raised its stake in Gulfport Energy by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 269,824 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $996,000 after buying an additional 6,732 shares during the period. Coastal Capital Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Gulfport Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, AMP Capital Investors Ltd raised its stake in Gulfport Energy by 41.1% during the 2nd quarter. AMP Capital Investors Ltd now owns 24,700 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 7,200 shares during the period. 97.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on GPOR. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $7.00 price objective on Gulfport Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. ValuEngine upgraded Gulfport Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Gulfport Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Gulfport Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Gulfport Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.25 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.22.

Shares of GPOR stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $2.71. The company had a trading volume of 137,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,963,551. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.79 and a 200 day moving average of $4.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $436.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 0.89. Gulfport Energy has a 1-year low of $2.28 and a 1-year high of $11.27.

Gulfport Energy (NASDAQ:GPOR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $459.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $312.43 million. Gulfport Energy had a return on equity of 7.34% and a net margin of 33.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 81.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Gulfport Energy will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gulfport Energy Company Profile

Gulfport Energy Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, and production of natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in North America. Its principal properties include Utica Shale covering an area of approximately 241,000 gross acres primarily in Eastern Ohio; and SCOOP that comprise leasehold interests in approximately 66,000 gross surface acres located in Oklahoma.

