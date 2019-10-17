Guyana Goldstrike (CVE:GYA) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.05

Shares of Guyana Goldstrike Inc (CVE:GYA) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05, with a volume of 189000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

Separately, Fundamental Research set a C$0.33 target price on Guyana Goldstrike and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th.

The firm has a market cap of $3.22 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.09 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.14.

Guyana Goldstrike Company Profile (CVE:GYA)

Guyana Goldstrike Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of resource properties. It explores for gold deposits. The company's flagship property is the Marudi Gold Project that covers an area of approximately 13,500 acres located in Guyana, South America. The company was formerly known as Swift Resources Inc and changed its name to Guyana Goldstrike Inc in March 2017.

