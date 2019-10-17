Gyg PLC (LON:GYG) Insider Peter Brown Buys 199,000 Shares of Stock

Gyg PLC (LON:GYG) insider Peter Brown bought 199,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 50 ($0.65) per share, for a total transaction of £99,500 ($130,014.37).

Shares of GYG stock opened at GBX 53.50 ($0.70) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.99, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.64. Gyg PLC has a 52-week low of GBX 31 ($0.41) and a 52-week high of GBX 85 ($1.11). The stock has a market capitalization of $24.95 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.67. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 48.44 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 59.13.

GYG plc operates as a superyacht painting, supply, and maintenance company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Coatings and Supply. The company offers painting and other finishing services to yachts and superyachts. It is also involved in fairing and painting of superyachts; repainting and finishing of superyachts as part of a refitting program; and selling and delivering maintenance materials, consumables, spare parts, and equipment for the care and operation of superyachts.

