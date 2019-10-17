Hamilton Wealth LLC Sells 645 Shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU)

Hamilton Wealth LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,421 shares of the company’s stock after selling 645 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Utilities ETF accounts for approximately 2.2% of Hamilton Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Hamilton Wealth LLC owned about 0.07% of Vanguard Utilities ETF worth $3,077,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VPU. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ruggie Capital Group acquired a new stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Cutler Group LP acquired a new stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 388.7% in the second quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 176.0% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Utilities ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:VPU traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $140.79. The stock had a trading volume of 3,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 194,142. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a twelve month low of $113.06 and a twelve month high of $145.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $141.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $134.61.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th were paid a dividend of $1.0885 per share. This represents a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 26th.

Vanguard Utilities ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Read More: What is a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Utilities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Utilities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.