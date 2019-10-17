Hamilton Wealth LLC Trims Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Hamilton Wealth LLC reduced its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 53,591 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 752 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold Shares comprises about 5.3% of Hamilton Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Hamilton Wealth LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $7,442,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 164.4% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 328,490,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,754,868,000 after buying an additional 204,230,720 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 207.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,539,713 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $205,090,000 after acquiring an additional 1,039,713 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 37.5% in the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 1,387,990 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $184,880,000 after acquiring an additional 378,465 shares during the last quarter. WealthNavi Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 14.8% in the second quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 891,732 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $118,779,000 after acquiring an additional 114,824 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 3.3% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 887,741 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $118,247,000 after acquiring an additional 28,695 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA GLD traded up $0.58 during trading on Thursday, reaching $140.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,948,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,371,896. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $141.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $131.98. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1-year low of $113.42 and a 1-year high of $146.82.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

