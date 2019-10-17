Happycoin (HPC) Trading 208.1% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Happycoin (CURRENCY:HPC) traded up 52.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on October 17th. One Happycoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0753 or 0.00000930 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, YoBit and CoinExchange. Happycoin has a market cap of $1.67 million and $73.00 worth of Happycoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Happycoin has traded 208.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69.09 or 0.00852549 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003572 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000084 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000152 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0815 or 0.00001006 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Happycoin Coin Profile

Happycoin (HPC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on April 7th, 2017. Happycoin’s total supply is 22,116,764 coins. Happycoin’s official website is happycointech.org. Happycoin’s official Twitter account is @happycoin5 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Happycoin

Happycoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, HitBTC and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Happycoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Happycoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Happycoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

