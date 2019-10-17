Hardwoods Distribution (TSE:HDI) Given New C$16.50 Price Target at National Bank Financial

Hardwoods Distribution (TSE:HDI) had its price target increased by National Bank Financial from C$16.00 to C$16.50 in a research report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of Hardwoods Distribution from C$16.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Friday, July 5th.

TSE:HDI traded up C$0.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching C$12.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,163. The company has a market capitalization of $253.39 million and a P/E ratio of 9.06. Hardwoods Distribution has a 12 month low of C$10.04 and a 12 month high of C$14.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.61, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 2.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$11.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$12.32.

Hardwoods Distribution (TSE:HDI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The company reported C$0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.42 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$304.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$306.40 million. As a group, analysts predict that Hardwoods Distribution will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Investors of record on Friday, October 25th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 10th. Hardwoods Distribution’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.85%.

Hardwoods Distribution Company Profile

Hardwoods Distribution Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of architectural building products to the residential and commercial construction sectors in Canada and the United States. The company offers a range of decorative surfaces, including architectural grade plywood and veneers, hardwood lumber, laminates, acrylics, and composites for use in commercial and residential applications; specialty plywood and composite panel products for residential and commercial cabinet, countertop, store fixture, and RV and furniture industries; and other products comprising moldings, cabinet hardware, doors, millwork, adhesives, and solid surfaces.

