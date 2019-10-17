Harleysville Financial (OTCMKTS:HARL) Posts Earnings Results

Harleysville Financial (OTCMKTS:HARL) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The bank reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $6.58 million for the quarter.

Shares of HARL traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $23.10. 2,500 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,284. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.01 and its 200 day moving average is $23.53. The stock has a market cap of $88.84 million, a P/E ratio of 10.83 and a beta of 0.41. Harleysville Financial has a 1-year low of $22.75 and a 1-year high of $27.00.

About Harleysville Financial

Harleysville Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Harleysville Bank that provides various banking products and services primarily in southeastern Pennsylvania. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

