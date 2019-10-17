Harwood Advisory Group LLC Reduces Position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Harwood Advisory Group LLC cut its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 4.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,444 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 60 shares during the quarter. Harwood Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,760,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,708,312 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $24,545,641,000 after buying an additional 259,979 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 3.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,205,186 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $21,839,988,000 after buying an additional 612,804 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 6.2% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,480,467 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $12,409,352,000 after buying an additional 674,924 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.8% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,199,889 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,539,702,000 after buying an additional 31,873 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 5.7% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,715,122 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,015,713,000 after buying an additional 199,097 shares during the last quarter. 33.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 55 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,195.00, for a total transaction of $65,725.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $463,660. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 27 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,213.14, for a total transaction of $32,754.78. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,803 shares in the company, valued at $2,187,291.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 5,391 shares of company stock worth $6,502,992. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

GOOG stock opened at $1,252.11 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,212.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,172.79. The company has a quick ratio of 3.96, a current ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Alphabet Inc has a 52-week low of $970.11 and a 52-week high of $1,289.27. The firm has a market cap of $843.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.35, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.99.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $14.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $11.49 by $2.72. Alphabet had a net margin of 23.43% and a return on equity of 20.15%. The business had revenue of $38.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $11.75 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc will post 51.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on GOOG shares. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,400.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. BidaskClub raised shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,378.33.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

Featured Story: How Do You Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.