Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA) PT Set at $27.00 by Macquarie

Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA) has been assigned a $27.00 price objective by research analysts at Macquarie in a report issued on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Macquarie’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 8.63% from the company’s previous close.

HA has been the subject of several other reports. Cowen reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $29.00 price objective (down from $31.00) on shares of Hawaiian in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Hawaiian from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Deutsche Bank set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Hawaiian and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. ValuEngine raised shares of Hawaiian from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Citigroup set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Hawaiian and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.45.

Shares of Hawaiian stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $29.55. 311,139 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 738,966. The stock has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 1.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $26.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.72. Hawaiian has a 12-month low of $22.84 and a 12-month high of $40.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $712.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $704.74 million. Hawaiian had a net margin of 7.76% and a return on equity of 24.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.44 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Hawaiian will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Hawaiian news, Director William S. Swelbar sold 1,203 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.30, for a total transaction of $30,435.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,563 shares in the company, valued at $494,943.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hawaiian by 1.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,749,144 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $130,269,000 after purchasing an additional 47,872 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Hawaiian by 6.4% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 888,750 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $24,378,000 after purchasing an additional 53,729 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Hawaiian by 2.2% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 840,644 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $23,060,000 after purchasing an additional 18,485 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Hawaiian by 2.2% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 771,679 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $21,166,000 after purchasing an additional 16,272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in Hawaiian by 61.3% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 400,926 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $10,997,000 after purchasing an additional 152,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.81% of the company’s stock.

About Hawaiian

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, Hawaiian Airlines, Inc, engages in the scheduled air transportation of passengers and cargo. The company offers daily services on North America routes between the State of Hawai'i and Long Beach, Los Angeles, Oakland, Sacramento, San Diego, San Francisco, and San Jose, California; Las Vegas, Nevada; Phoenix, Arizona; Portland, Oregon; Seattle, Washington, and New York City, New York.

