HB Fuller Co (NYSE:FUL) Short Interest Update

HB Fuller Co (NYSE:FUL) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,010,000 shares, a decrease of 6.2% from the August 30th total of 3,210,000 shares. Approximately 6.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 354,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.5 days.

A number of research analysts have commented on FUL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on HB Fuller from $51.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 28th. Buckingham Research set a $60.00 target price on HB Fuller and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. G.Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of HB Fuller in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. ValuEngine raised HB Fuller from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded HB Fuller from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $41.00 in a report on Friday, September 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. HB Fuller currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.80.

Shares of NYSE FUL traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $47.82. The company had a trading volume of 258,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 375,894. The stock has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.96, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.57. HB Fuller has a 12 month low of $39.22 and a 12 month high of $51.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.95.

HB Fuller (NYSE:FUL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $725.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $749.18 million. HB Fuller had a return on equity of 13.20% and a net margin of 4.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that HB Fuller will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 17th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 16th. HB Fuller’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.33%.

In other HB Fuller news, VP Timothy J. Keenan sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.82, for a total transaction of $366,150.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,354,364.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Paula M. Cooney sold 3,647 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.47, for a total value of $169,476.09. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,057 shares in the company, valued at approximately $653,228.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 44,422 shares of company stock valued at $2,077,590 in the last three months. 3.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its holdings in shares of HB Fuller by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 4,388 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its position in HB Fuller by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 4,085 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its position in HB Fuller by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 15,210 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $706,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co increased its position in HB Fuller by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 6,400 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in HB Fuller by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 48,842 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,266,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the period. 97.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About HB Fuller

H.B. Fuller Company, together with its subsidiaries, formulates, manufactures, and markets adhesives, sealants, coatings, polymers, tapes, encapsulants, and other specialty chemical products worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Americas Adhesives, EIMEA, Asia Pacific, Construction Adhesives, and Engineering Adhesives.

