HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $64.00 price target on the bank’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 11.63% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “HDFC BANK’s mission is to be a World Class Indian Bank. The Bank’s aim is to build a sound customer franchise across distinct businesses so as to be the preferred provider of banking services in the niche segments that the bank operates in and to achieve healthy growth in profitability, consistent with the bank’s risk appetite. The bank aims to ensure the highest level of ethical standards, professional integrity and regulatory compliance. HDFC Bank’s business philosophy is based on four core values: Operational Excellence, Customer Focus, Product Leadership and People. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine upgraded HDFC Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein cut HDFC Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.32.

NYSE:HDB opened at $57.33 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. HDFC Bank has a 1 year low of $43.62 and a 1 year high of $65.89. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $111.02. The company has a market cap of $102.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.54, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.43.

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, July 20th. The bank reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.03). HDFC Bank had a return on equity of 13.23% and a net margin of 17.98%. The firm had revenue of $4.65 billion during the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that HDFC Bank will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. ETRADE Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 10,599 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,378,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 106.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 182,471 shares of the bank’s stock worth $23,729,000 after buying an additional 94,110 shares during the period. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of HDFC Bank in the 2nd quarter worth $51,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 96.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 762,073 shares of the bank’s stock worth $99,098,000 after buying an additional 375,094 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 109,717 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,268,000 after buying an additional 8,989 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.19% of the company’s stock.

HDFC Bank Limited provides a range of banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. The company operates in Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Other Banking Business segments. It accepts savings accounts, salary accounts, current accounts, fixed and recurring deposits, demat accounts, safe deposit lockers, and rural accounts, as well as offshore accounts and deposits.

