Head to Head Comparison: GMK Noril’skiy nikel’ PAO (GDR) (OTCMKTS:NILSY) vs. Alderon Iron Ore (OTCMKTS:AXXDF)

GMK Noril’skiy nikel’ PAO (GDR) (OTCMKTS:NILSY) and Alderon Iron Ore (OTCMKTS:AXXDF) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and earnings.

Dividends

GMK Noril’skiy nikel’ PAO (GDR) pays an annual dividend of $2.30 per share and has a dividend yield of 9.1%. Alderon Iron Ore does not pay a dividend.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares GMK Noril’skiy nikel’ PAO (GDR) and Alderon Iron Ore’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GMK Noril’skiy nikel’ PAO (GDR) $11.67 billion 3.42 $3.09 billion N/A N/A Alderon Iron Ore N/A N/A -$3.57 million N/A N/A

GMK Noril’skiy nikel’ PAO (GDR) has higher revenue and earnings than Alderon Iron Ore.

Volatility and Risk

GMK Noril’skiy nikel’ PAO (GDR) has a beta of 0.67, meaning that its share price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Alderon Iron Ore has a beta of 0.5, meaning that its share price is 50% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for GMK Noril’skiy nikel’ PAO (GDR) and Alderon Iron Ore, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GMK Noril’skiy nikel’ PAO (GDR) 1 1 2 0 2.25 Alderon Iron Ore 0 0 0 0 N/A

GMK Noril’skiy nikel’ PAO (GDR) currently has a consensus price target of $24.90, indicating a potential downside of 1.31%. Given GMK Noril’skiy nikel’ PAO (GDR)’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe GMK Noril’skiy nikel’ PAO (GDR) is more favorable than Alderon Iron Ore.

Profitability

This table compares GMK Noril’skiy nikel’ PAO (GDR) and Alderon Iron Ore’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GMK Noril’skiy nikel’ PAO (GDR) N/A N/A N/A Alderon Iron Ore N/A -5.70% -4.44%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.2% of GMK Noril’skiy nikel’ PAO (GDR) shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

GMK Noril’skiy nikel’ PAO (GDR) beats Alderon Iron Ore on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

GMK Noril’skiy nikel’ PAO (GDR) Company Profile

Public Joint Stock Company Mining and Metallurgical Company Norilsk Nickel, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a metals and mining company in Europe, Asia, North and South America, Russia, and the CIS countries. The company operates through GMK Group, KGMK Group, NN Harjavalta, GRK Bystrinskoye, Other Metallurgical, and Other Non-Metallurgical segments. It prospects, explores for, extracts, refines, and processes minerals; and produces, markets, and sells base and precious metals. The company's products include nickel, palladium, copper, platinum, cobalt, rhodium, iridium, ruthenium, silver, gold, selenium, tellurium, sulfur, sodium sulfate, and sodium chloride. It is also involved in property and equipment rental, gas extraction and transportation, electricity production and distribution, construction, repairs, spare parts production, geological works, distribution, research, fuel supply, river shipping, and airport businesses, as well as acts as an air company. The company was formerly known as Open Joint Stock Company ‘Mining and Metallurgical Company Norilsk Nickel' and changed its name to Public Joint Stock Company Mining and Metallurgical Company Norilsk Nickel in May 2015. Public Joint Stock Company Mining and Metallurgical Company Norilsk Nickel was incorporated in 1997 and is based in Moscow, Russia.

Alderon Iron Ore Company Profile

Alderon Iron Ore Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. Its principal asset is the Kami iron ore project that comprises 283 claim units covering an area of 7,075 hectares located in Western Labrador, Canada. The company was formerly known as Alderon Resource Corp. and changed its name to Alderon Iron Ore Corp. in September 2011. Alderon Iron Ore Corp. was incorporated in 1978 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

