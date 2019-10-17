Head to Head Contrast: Sturgis Bancorp (OTCMKTS:STBI) and Emclaire Financial (OTCMKTS:EMCF)

Sturgis Bancorp (OTCMKTS:STBI) and Emclaire Financial (NASDAQ:EMCF) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and valuation.

Volatility and Risk

Get Sturgis Bancorp alerts:

Sturgis Bancorp has a beta of 0.24, indicating that its stock price is 76% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Emclaire Financial has a beta of 0.47, indicating that its stock price is 53% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Sturgis Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.9%. Emclaire Financial pays an annual dividend of $1.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.8%. Emclaire Financial has raised its dividend for 3 consecutive years. Emclaire Financial is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Sturgis Bancorp and Emclaire Financial’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sturgis Bancorp $22.48 million 1.93 $4.37 million N/A N/A Emclaire Financial $35.17 million 2.36 $4.21 million N/A N/A

Sturgis Bancorp has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Emclaire Financial.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

6.4% of Emclaire Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 16.0% of Sturgis Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 16.6% of Emclaire Financial shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Sturgis Bancorp and Emclaire Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sturgis Bancorp 20.32% N/A N/A Emclaire Financial 14.54% 7.71% 0.65%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Sturgis Bancorp and Emclaire Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sturgis Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Emclaire Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Emclaire Financial beats Sturgis Bancorp on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sturgis Bancorp

Sturgis Bancorp, Inc., a financial holding company, through its subsidiary, Sturgis Bank & Trust, provides banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, money market, and sweep accounts; and certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts. It also provides mortgage, automobile, savings and CD, personal, auto and recreational vehicle, commercial real estate, equipment and machinery, and government supported loans, as well as home equity lines of credit and business lines of credit. In addition, the company offers mortgage life, mortgage accidental death, and mortgage disability insurance products; and other personal banking services, such as private banking, cashier checks, wire transfers, money orders, foreign drafts and foreign currency, overdraft protection, night depository, and notary services, as well as safe deposit boxes. Further, it provides Internet and phone banking, Internet bill pay, direct deposit, Visa check card, merchant, CDARS, and remote deposit capture services; and wealth management and investment brokerage advisory services, as well as cash management services and e-statements. The company has branch offices in Bangor, Bronson, Centreville, Climax, Colon, South Haven, Sturgis, Three Rivers, and White Pigeon in Michigan. Sturgis Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1905 and is headquartered in Sturgis, Michigan.

About Emclaire Financial

Emclaire Financial Corp operates as the bank holding company for The Farmers National Bank of Emlenton that provides retail and commercial financial products and services to individuals and businesses in western Pennsylvania. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, and term certificate accounts; time deposits; noninterest bearing and interest bearing demand deposit accounts; and money market accounts. Its loan portfolio comprises one-to-four family mortgage loans, residential and commercial mortgages loans, home equity loans, and commercial business and commercial real estate loans; and consumer loans, such as loans for automobile purchases, home improvements not secured by real estate, capital, and other personal expenditures, as well as unsecured revolving personal lines of credit and overdraft protection. The company, through its subsidiary, Emclaire Settlement Services, LLC, also provides real estate settlement services. As of February 20, 2019, it operated 20 full service offices in Venango, Allegheny, Butler, Clarion, Clearfield, Crawford, Elk, Jefferson, and Mercer counties in Pennsylvania, as well as in Hancock County, West Virginia. The company was founded in 1900 and is headquartered in Emlenton, Pennsylvania.

Receive News & Ratings for Sturgis Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sturgis Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.