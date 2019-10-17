Healthcare Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:HR) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Healthcare Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:HR) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $33.25.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on HR shares. Citigroup started coverage on Healthcare Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, June 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Capital One Financial reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Healthcare Realty Trust from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Healthcare Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Healthcare Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

Get Healthcare Realty Trust alerts:

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in the first quarter worth about $39,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in the second quarter worth about $46,000. Kavar Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in the second quarter worth about $56,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in the second quarter worth about $176,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in the second quarter worth about $176,000. Institutional investors own 96.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HR stock traded up $0.26 on Thursday, reaching $33.78. 44,260 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 651,849. The stock has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a PE ratio of 21.52, a P/E/G ratio of 9.69 and a beta of 0.31. Healthcare Realty Trust has a one year low of $27.04 and a one year high of $34.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $33.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.36.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.37). The firm had revenue of $116.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.50 million. Healthcare Realty Trust had a return on equity of 1.83% and a net margin of 7.08%. The company’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Healthcare Realty Trust will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Healthcare Realty Trust

Healthcare Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust that integrates owning, managing, financing and developing income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States. As of December 31, 2018, the Company owned 199 real estate properties in 27 states totaling 14.8 million square feet and was valued at approximately $4.9 billion.

Further Reading: What is the formula for the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Healthcare Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthcare Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.