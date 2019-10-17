Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $38.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Healthcare Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust that integrates owning, managing and developing income-producing real estate properties associated with the delivery of healthcare services throughout the United States. “

Get Healthcare Realty Trust alerts:

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Capital One Financial restated an equal weight rating on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. They issued a neutral rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Healthcare Realty Trust has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $34.20.

HR stock traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $33.79. 41,137 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 651,849. The company has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.47, a PEG ratio of 9.69 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13. Healthcare Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $27.04 and a fifty-two week high of $34.39. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $33.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.36.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.37). Healthcare Realty Trust had a return on equity of 1.83% and a net margin of 7.08%. The firm had revenue of $116.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Healthcare Realty Trust will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust by 30.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 110,682 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,708,000 after acquiring an additional 25,793 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,435,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $577,386,000 after buying an additional 90,640 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust by 59.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 26,308 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $823,000 after buying an additional 9,825 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust by 46.3% during the 2nd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 665,394 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,840,000 after buying an additional 210,438 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,416,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.64% of the company’s stock.

Healthcare Realty Trust Company Profile

Healthcare Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust that integrates owning, managing, financing and developing income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States. As of December 31, 2018, the Company owned 199 real estate properties in 27 states totaling 14.8 million square feet and was valued at approximately $4.9 billion.

See Also: Buyback For Investors Defined

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Healthcare Realty Trust (HR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Healthcare Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthcare Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.