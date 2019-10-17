Heartland Banccorp (OTCMKTS:HLAN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

Heartland Banccorp (OTCMKTS:HLAN) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The bank reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $12.36 million during the quarter.

HLAN stock opened at $83.80 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $82.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.62. The company has a market capitalization of $171.65 million, a P/E ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 0.40. Heartland Banccorp has a 52-week low of $78.00 and a 52-week high of $89.00.

Get Heartland Banccorp alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Heartland Banccorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Heartland Banccorp Company Profile

Heartland BancCorp operates as the holding company for Heartland Bank that provides various banking products and services to individual and corporate customers in Franklin, Fairfield, and Licking counties of central Ohio. The company offers commercial, small business, and consumer banking services. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Recommended Story: Why Invest in Dividend Achievers?

Receive News & Ratings for Heartland Banccorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heartland Banccorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.