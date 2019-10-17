Heat Biologics Inc (NASDAQ:HTBX) Short Interest Down 8.2% in September

Heat Biologics Inc (NASDAQ:HTBX) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 390,000 shares, a drop of 8.2% from the August 30th total of 424,900 shares. Approximately 1.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 197,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Heat Biologics stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Heat Biologics Inc (NASDAQ:HTBX) by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,327,660 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 84,400 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 3.90% of Heat Biologics worth $909,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 5.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HTBX stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $0.38. 89,000 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 381,735. Heat Biologics has a 12-month low of $0.35 and a 12-month high of $2.10. The stock has a market cap of $14.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.42 and a beta of 1.76. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 4.50, a current ratio of 4.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Heat Biologics (NASDAQ:HTBX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.01. Heat Biologics had a negative net margin of 386.16% and a negative return on equity of 75.51%. The company had revenue of $0.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.91 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Heat Biologics will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Brookline Capital Management initiated coverage on shares of Heat Biologics in a report on Monday, July 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company.

About Heat Biologics

Heat Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing approaches to activate and co-stimulate a patient's immune system against cancer in the United States. The company's T-cell activating platform (TCAP) produces therapies designed to turn immunologically cold tumors hot and be administered in combination with checkpoint inhibitors and other immuno-modulators to enhance clinical effectiveness.

