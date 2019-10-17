HEIDELBERGCEMEN/ADR (OTCMKTS:HDELY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of HEIDELBERGCEMEN/ADR (OTCMKTS:HDELY) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company.

Several research firms have weighed in on HDELY. Zacks Investment Research cut HEIDELBERGCEMEN/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Kepler Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating on shares of HEIDELBERGCEMEN/ADR in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Deutsche Bank raised HEIDELBERGCEMEN/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Barclays cut HEIDELBERGCEMEN/ADR from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th.

Get HEIDELBERGCEMEN/ADR alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:HDELY traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $14.38. 1,208,056 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,158. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.91. HEIDELBERGCEMEN/ADR has a 12 month low of $11.75 and a 12 month high of $16.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.42 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.93.

HEIDELBERGCEMEN/ADR Company Profile

HeidelbergCement AG produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. The company offers cement products, including special cements with targeted characteristics, special geotechnical building materials, and a range of binders. It also provides natural stone aggregates, comprising sand and gravel; crushed aggregates, such as stone chippings and crushed stones; and concrete/ready-mixed concrete for the production of precast concrete parts consisting of stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components, as well as for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, or schools.

Featured Story: What are no-load funds?



Receive News & Ratings for HEIDELBERGCEMEN/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HEIDELBERGCEMEN/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.