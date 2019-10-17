HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI) Given a €76.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €76.00 ($88.37) price target on HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI) in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on HEI. Bank of America set a €76.00 ($88.37) target price on HeidelbergCement and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Credit Suisse Group set a €74.00 ($86.05) price target on HeidelbergCement and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Oddo Bhf set a €85.00 ($98.84) price target on HeidelbergCement and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Berenberg Bank set a €95.00 ($110.47) price target on HeidelbergCement and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €64.00 ($74.42) price target on HeidelbergCement and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. HeidelbergCement presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €75.16 ($87.39).

ETR:HEI traded up €0.80 ($0.93) during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting €64.80 ($75.35). 753,252 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 712,290. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.79. HeidelbergCement has a 52-week low of €51.84 ($60.28) and a 52-week high of €73.52 ($85.49). The firm’s fifty day moving average price is €64.07 and its 200 day moving average price is €66.91. The company has a market cap of $12.86 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.12.

HeidelbergCement Company Profile

HeidelbergCement AG produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. The company offers cement products, including special cements with targeted characteristics, special geotechnical building materials, and a range of binders. It also provides natural stone aggregates, comprising sand and gravel; crushed aggregates, such as stone chippings and crushed stones; and concrete/ready-mixed concrete for the production of precast concrete parts consisting of stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components, as well as for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, or schools.

