Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.69 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII) will post $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Heidrick & Struggles International’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.68 and the highest is $0.70. Heidrick & Struggles International reported earnings of $0.85 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 18.8%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Heidrick & Struggles International will report full-year earnings of $2.62 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.60 to $2.64. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.51 to $2.68. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Heidrick & Struggles International.

Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.12. Heidrick & Struggles International had a net margin of 7.32% and a return on equity of 19.96%. The business had revenue of $173.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.92 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.59 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.33.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC grew its position in Heidrick & Struggles International by 332.7% during the third quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 39,102 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 30,066 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Heidrick & Struggles International during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,330,000. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC grew its position in Heidrick & Struggles International by 20.0% during the third quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC now owns 44,162 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after purchasing an additional 7,375 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in Heidrick & Struggles International by 34.1% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 12,323 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 3,133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in Heidrick & Struggles International by 126.0% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 14,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 8,195 shares in the last quarter. 92.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ HSII traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $27.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 114,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 135,334. Heidrick & Struggles International has a 1-year low of $25.07 and a 1-year high of $44.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $26.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market cap of $517.66 million, a P/E ratio of 10.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.33.

About Heidrick & Struggles International

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides executive search and consulting services to businesses and business leaders in the Americas, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company enables its clients to build leadership teams by facilitating the recruitment, management, and development of senior executives.

