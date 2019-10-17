HelloGold (HGT) Price Down 2.5% This Week

HelloGold (CURRENCY:HGT) traded up 22.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on October 17th. One HelloGold token can now be purchased for $0.0006 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges including COSS, HitBTC and Gatecoin. During the last seven days, HelloGold has traded down 2.5% against the U.S. dollar. HelloGold has a market cap of $170,450.00 and $659.00 worth of HelloGold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003703 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012438 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.50 or 0.00228893 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $89.01 or 0.01101466 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0642 or 0.00000794 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0153 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00030637 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.10 or 0.00087879 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About HelloGold

HelloGold’s launch date was August 28th, 2017. HelloGold’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 263,034,654 tokens. HelloGold’s official Twitter account is @myhellogold and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for HelloGold is /r/HelloGold and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for HelloGold is www.hellogold.org.

Buying and Selling HelloGold

HelloGold can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: COSS, HitBTC and Gatecoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HelloGold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HelloGold should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HelloGold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

