Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They presently have a $40.00 price target on the oil and gas company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 6.13% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Helmerich & Payne’s technologically-advanced FlexRigs are much in demand and it has already upgraded most of its drilling feet with the latest technology. The debt levels of Helmerich are not only low on an absolute basis but also on a relative basis. The company’s leverage stands at just around 10.7% compared with many of its peers that are hugely burdened with debts, accounting for around 50% of their total capital structure. However, with the US drilling operations expected to decline, pressure pumping activities are likely to remain soft. The fracking giant has forecasted weaker hydraulic fracturing activity in the coming period amid tight capex of the energy explorers. Amid the slowdown of activities in the United States, the firm is expected to run fewer rigs, which will result in lost revenues and rig stacking costs.”

Get Helmerich & Payne alerts:

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on HP. Citigroup downgraded Helmerich & Payne from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Piper Jaffray Companies dropped their price target on Helmerich & Payne from $57.00 to $52.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Helmerich & Payne from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Bank of America downgraded Helmerich & Payne from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Helmerich & Payne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.71.

Helmerich & Payne stock opened at $37.69 on Tuesday. Helmerich & Payne has a 12-month low of $35.74 and a 12-month high of $69.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 269.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $39.65 and a 200 day moving average of $48.66.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.05. Helmerich & Payne had a positive return on equity of 4.06% and a negative net margin of 2.54%. The business had revenue of $687.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $689.41 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.01) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Helmerich & Payne will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HP. Toews Corp ADV bought a new stake in Helmerich & Payne in the first quarter worth $540,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Helmerich & Payne in the first quarter worth $5,047,000. M Holdings Securities Inc. lifted its position in Helmerich & Payne by 11.3% in the first quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 5,619 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Helmerich & Payne in the first quarter worth $287,000. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC bought a new stake in Helmerich & Payne in the first quarter worth $360,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.73% of the company’s stock.

Helmerich & Payne Company Profile

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

Read More: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Helmerich & Payne (HP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Helmerich & Payne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helmerich & Payne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.