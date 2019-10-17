Hemisphere Media Group (NASDAQ:HMTV) Now Covered by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Co

Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on shares of Hemisphere Media Group (NASDAQ:HMTV) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on HMTV. BidaskClub lowered Hemisphere Media Group from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Saturday, September 21st. TheStreet lowered Hemisphere Media Group from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Monday, June 17th.

HMTV stock opened at $12.81 on Friday. Hemisphere Media Group has a twelve month low of $11.33 and a twelve month high of $15.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 4.36 and a current ratio of 4.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.14 and its 200-day moving average is $13.09.

Hemisphere Media Group (NASDAQ:HMTV) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. Hemisphere Media Group had a negative net margin of 1.45% and a negative return on equity of 0.99%. The company had revenue of $39.15 million during the quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Hemisphere Media Group by 12.1% during the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 36,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after acquiring an additional 3,903 shares during the period. Searchlight Capital Partners L.P. lifted its holdings in Hemisphere Media Group by 26.8% during the second quarter. Searchlight Capital Partners L.P. now owns 65,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $840,000 after acquiring an additional 13,746 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Hemisphere Media Group by 7.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 976,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,611,000 after acquiring an additional 67,254 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Hemisphere Media Group by 214.7% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 58,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $762,000 after acquiring an additional 40,246 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Hemisphere Media Group by 3.4% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 429,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,551,000 after acquiring an additional 14,006 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 30.31% of the company’s stock.

About Hemisphere Media Group

Hemisphere Media Group Inc, the Spanish-language media company, operates broadcast and cable television networks, and digital content platforms. It operates Cinelatino, a cable movie network with approximately 21 million subscribers in the United States, Latin America, and Canada; WAPA, a broadcast television network and television content producer; and WAPA.TV, a news and entertainment Website, as well as distributes WAPA2 Deportes, a sports television network in Puerto Rico.

