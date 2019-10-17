Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) Upgraded to “B” at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report released on Monday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on HSIC. Zacks Investment Research raised Henry Schein from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday. BidaskClub cut Henry Schein from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Henry Schein in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, William Blair cut Henry Schein from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $73.46.

Shares of HSIC stock opened at $62.45 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $9.33 billion, a PE ratio of 15.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Henry Schein has a 52-week low of $56.58 and a 52-week high of $72.81.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.48 billion. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 16.67% and a net margin of 4.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Henry Schein will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Henry Schein news, Vice Chairman James P. Breslawski sold 6,856 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.17, for a total transaction of $412,525.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 249,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,985,097.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Regentatlantic Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Henry Schein by 1.4% in the second quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 11,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $808,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Henry Schein by 6.2% in the second quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 2,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Henry Schein by 9.3% in the second quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 2,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Henry Schein by 24.9% in the second quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Henry Schein by 3.8% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 5,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter.

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

