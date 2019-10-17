HeroNode (HER) Price Hits $0.0001 on Top Exchanges

HeroNode (CURRENCY:HER) traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 17th. During the last week, HeroNode has traded 14.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One HeroNode token can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges including Token Store, LBank, IDEX and Bilaxy. HeroNode has a total market cap of $160,672.00 and approximately $10,081.00 worth of HeroNode was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About HeroNode

HeroNode launched on May 2nd, 2018. HeroNode’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,074,244,081 tokens. The Reddit community for HeroNode is /r/HeroNodeOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. HeroNode’s official message board is medium.com/@hero_node. HeroNode’s official Twitter account is @hero_node. The official website for HeroNode is heronode.io.

HeroNode Token Trading

HeroNode can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LBank, Token Store, Bibox, IDEX and Bilaxy. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HeroNode directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HeroNode should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HeroNode using one of the exchanges listed above.

