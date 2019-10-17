HEXO Corp. (NASDAQ:HEXO) Expected to Post Q4 2019 Earnings of $0.00 Per Share

HEXO Corp. (NASDAQ:HEXO) – Analysts at Seaport Global Securities upped their Q4 2019 earnings per share estimates for HEXO in a note issued to investors on Monday, October 14th. Seaport Global Securities analyst B. Hundley now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.00 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.01). Seaport Global Securities currently has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for HEXO’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.00 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on HEXO. TheStreet lowered shares of HEXO from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of HEXO from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of HEXO from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of HEXO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Roth Capital lowered shares of HEXO from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $3.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.08.

NASDAQ:HEXO opened at $2.47 on Tuesday. HEXO has a 52 week low of $2.28 and a 52 week high of $8.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.35.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. ETF Managers Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HEXO during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,519,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of HEXO by 6,132.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,495,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,958,000 after purchasing an additional 1,471,944 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of HEXO by 55.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 949,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,051,000 after purchasing an additional 336,897 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of HEXO during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,707,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of HEXO by 28.5% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 416,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,221,000 after purchasing an additional 92,300 shares during the last quarter.

About HEXO

HEXO Corp., through its subsidiary, HEXO Operations Inc, produces, markets, and sells cannabis in Canada. The company offers dried cannabis under the Time of Day and H2 lines; Elixir, a cannabis oil sublingual mist product line; and Decarb, an activated fine-milled cannabis powder product. It provides its products under the HEXO and Hydropothecary brand names.

