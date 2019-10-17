Hi Mutual Society Tops 1-Day Volume of $116,316.00 (HMC)

Hi Mutual Society (CURRENCY:HMC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on October 17th. During the last week, Hi Mutual Society has traded down 14% against the dollar. One Hi Mutual Society token can currently be bought for $0.0086 or 0.00000106 BTC on major exchanges including BigONE and OKEx. Hi Mutual Society has a total market cap of $3.46 million and $116,316.00 worth of Hi Mutual Society was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Hi Mutual Society alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00043069 BTC.

MEXC Token (MEXC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00007385 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $484.39 or 0.05987297 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0335 or 0.00000414 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0926 or 0.00001145 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0214 or 0.00000265 BTC.

BitForex Token (BF) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000162 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00043314 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Hi Mutual Society Token Profile

Hi Mutual Society (CRYPTO:HMC) is a token. Its launch date was January 1st, 2018. Hi Mutual Society’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 404,100,000 tokens. Hi Mutual Society’s official Twitter account is @HMSCommunity and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Hi Mutual Society is hms.io.

Hi Mutual Society Token Trading

Hi Mutual Society can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BigONE and OKEx. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hi Mutual Society directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hi Mutual Society should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hi Mutual Society using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Hi Mutual Society Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hi Mutual Society and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.