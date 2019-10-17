Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV) Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of Hilton Grand Vacations Inc (NYSE:HGV) were up 0.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $36.00 and last traded at $34.64, approximately 50,472 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 1,102,582 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.57.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on HGV shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. SunTrust Banks dropped their target price on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $35.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, September 19th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Nomura boosted their target price on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.43.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80, a current ratio of 4.77 and a quick ratio of 3.50. The firm has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $33.11 and its 200-day moving average is $30.78.

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.01). Hilton Grand Vacations had a net margin of 12.92% and a return on equity of 46.30%. The company had revenue of $454.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $454.44 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Hilton Grand Vacations Inc will post 2.21 EPS for the current year.

In other Hilton Grand Vacations news, insider Barbara L. Hollkamp sold 2,000 shares of Hilton Grand Vacations stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.56, for a total value of $67,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 51,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,729,917.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Hilton Grand Vacations by 22.0% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 594,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,920,000 after purchasing an additional 107,401 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in Hilton Grand Vacations by 1,156.9% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,833,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,329,000 after purchasing an additional 1,687,240 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Hilton Grand Vacations in the second quarter valued at $10,591,000. Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in Hilton Grand Vacations by 86.9% in the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 28,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $919,000 after purchasing an additional 13,434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in Hilton Grand Vacations by 10.7% in the second quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 130,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,143,000 after purchasing an additional 12,556 shares in the last quarter.

Hilton Grand Vacations Company Profile

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc, a timeshare company, develops, markets, and operates vacation ownership resorts primarily under the Hilton Grand Vacations brand. The company operates in two segments, Real Estate Sales and Financing, and Resort Operations and Club Management. It sells vacation ownership intervals; manages resorts; operates a points-based vacation club; and finances and services loans provided to consumers for their timeshare purchases.

