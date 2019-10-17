Hiveterminal Token Hits One Day Volume of $350.00 (HVN)

Hiveterminal Token (CURRENCY:HVN) traded 1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on October 17th. Hiveterminal Token has a total market cap of $1.41 million and $350.00 worth of Hiveterminal Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hiveterminal Token token can currently be bought for about $0.0034 or 0.00000042 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin, HitBTC and IDEX. During the last week, Hiveterminal Token has traded 9.7% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003694 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012378 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.68 or 0.00230330 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $89.57 or 0.01104144 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0643 or 0.00000792 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00030524 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.33 or 0.00090317 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Hiveterminal Token Profile

Hiveterminal Token’s launch date was July 3rd, 2017. Hiveterminal Token’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 410,288,182 tokens. The Reddit community for Hiveterminal Token is /r/hiveproject_net. The official website for Hiveterminal Token is www.hiveterminal.com. Hiveterminal Token’s official Twitter account is @hiveproject_net.

Buying and Selling Hiveterminal Token

Hiveterminal Token can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, HitBTC and Livecoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hiveterminal Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hiveterminal Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hiveterminal Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

