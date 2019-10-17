HLS Therapeutics (TSE:HLS) Shares Up 0.8%

HLS Therapeutics Inc (TSE:HLS) shot up 0.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$14.62 and last traded at C$14.62, 6,010 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 86% from the average session volume of 41,484 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$14.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.54, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market cap of $445.74 million and a PE ratio of -16.15. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$14.39 and a 200-day moving average of C$15.94.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 30th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. HLS Therapeutics’s payout ratio is -12.62%.

HLS Therapeutics Company Profile (TSE:HLS)

HLS Therapeutics Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, acquires and distributes pharmaceutical products in North American markets. It is focused on treatment products for the central nervous system and cardiovascular specialties. The company is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

