HollyFrontier Corp (NYSE:HFC) to Post Q3 2019 Earnings of $1.41 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

HollyFrontier Corp (NYSE:HFC) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q3 2019 earnings estimates for shares of HollyFrontier in a report issued on Tuesday, October 15th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Sighinolfi now expects that the oil and gas company will post earnings per share of $1.41 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.28.

Get HollyFrontier alerts:

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.31 billion. HollyFrontier had a net margin of 5.25% and a return on equity of 18.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.45 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently commented on HFC. ValuEngine raised shares of HollyFrontier from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of HollyFrontier from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of HollyFrontier from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.37.

Shares of HFC stock opened at $53.64 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $9.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.46. HollyFrontier has a 52 week low of $37.73 and a 52 week high of $69.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $50.97 and a 200-day moving average of $47.10.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new stake in HollyFrontier in the 3rd quarter valued at $309,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in HollyFrontier by 26.5% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,619 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in HollyFrontier by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 13,297 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $713,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS grew its position in HollyFrontier by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 20,180 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after purchasing an additional 2,342 shares during the period. Finally, Bowling Portfolio Management LLC acquired a new stake in HollyFrontier in the 3rd quarter valued at $210,000. 84.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other HollyFrontier news, Director Franklin Myers purchased 2,500 shares of HollyFrontier stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $49.72 per share, with a total value of $124,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,242,453.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

About HollyFrontier

HollyFrontier Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refiner in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Lubricants and Specialty Products, and HEP. It primarily produces high-value light products, such as gasoline, diesel and jet fuel, and specialty lubricant products, as well as specialty and modified asphalt.

Read More: Backdoor Roth IRA Conversion and Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for HollyFrontier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HollyFrontier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.