Home Bancshares (NASDAQ:HOMB) Posts Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

Home Bancshares (NASDAQ:HOMB) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44, Briefing.com reports. Home Bancshares had a return on equity of 12.64% and a net margin of 36.19%. The company had revenue of $167.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NASDAQ HOMB traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $18.48. 52,877 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 647,644. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. Home Bancshares has a 52 week low of $15.35 and a 52 week high of $21.20. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.64.

Several analysts recently commented on HOMB shares. BidaskClub raised Home Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. TheStreet upgraded Home Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Home Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $22.00 price objective on Home Bancshares and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.00.

In other Home Bancshares news, insider Russell Davis Carter III sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.29, for a total value of $137,175.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $160,202.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jim Rankin sold 30,219 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total value of $589,270.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 198,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,876,346.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 63,719 shares of company stock worth $1,219,031. 8.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Home Bancshares Company Profile

Home Bancshares, Inc (Conway, AR) operates as the bank holding company for Centennial Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, NOW, demand, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

