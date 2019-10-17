Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) Shares Purchased by First Financial Corp IN

First Financial Corp IN lifted its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,655 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. First Financial Corp IN’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HD. Haverford Trust Co. grew its holdings in Home Depot by 48.3% in the second quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 85,280 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $17,736,000 after purchasing an additional 27,760 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Home Depot by 2.0% in the second quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 10,769 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,239,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Home Depot by 22.0% in the second quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,521 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,148,000 after purchasing an additional 996 shares during the period. BB&T Securities LLC grew its holdings in Home Depot by 3.8% in the second quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 257,070 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $53,462,000 after purchasing an additional 9,329 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Home Depot by 2.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 435,297 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $83,529,000 after purchasing an additional 11,951 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.96% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Carol B. Tome sold 145,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.04, for a total transaction of $31,848,416.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 496,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $108,725,760.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Edward P. Decker sold 22,908 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.15, for a total transaction of $5,203,552.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 87,343 shares in the company, valued at $19,839,962.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 177,508 shares of company stock worth $39,076,428. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of HD stock opened at $235.90 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $256.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.05. Home Depot Inc has a fifty-two week low of $158.09 and a fifty-two week high of $236.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $229.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $210.72.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.07 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $30.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.98 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.18% and a negative return on equity of 1,179.69%. Home Depot’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.05 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Home Depot Inc will post 10.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 5th were given a dividend of $1.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a $5.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.01%.

HD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Home Depot to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $230.00 target price (up from $190.00) on shares of Home Depot in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $215.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Home Depot presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $228.24.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

