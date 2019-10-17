Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) Shares Sold by WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC

WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC trimmed its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 2.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 38,830 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 835 shares during the period. Honeywell International comprises 3.2% of WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $6,570,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 11,535 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,014,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC boosted its position in Honeywell International by 0.8% during the second quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 7,794 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,361,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its position in Honeywell International by 0.8% during the second quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 7,309 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,276,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its position in Honeywell International by 1.4% during the second quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 4,292 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $749,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Claraphi Advisory Network LLC boosted its position in Honeywell International by 1.3% during the second quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 4,853 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $847,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. 75.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

In other Honeywell International news, Chairman Darius Adamczyk sold 7,149 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.08, for a total transaction of $1,180,156.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 75,521 shares in the company, valued at $12,467,006.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jaime Chico Pardo sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.92, for a total value of $1,161,440.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,178,529.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,133 shares of company stock valued at $4,141,655 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HON. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Honeywell International from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Honeywell International from $185.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $169.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $177.00 price objective on Honeywell International and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Honeywell International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $184.09.

Shares of NYSE HON traded up $5.06 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $168.69. The stock had a trading volume of 145,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,530,095. The business’s fifty day moving average is $165.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $168.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $117.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.98, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.10. Honeywell International Inc. has a twelve month low of $123.48 and a twelve month high of $178.47.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The conglomerate reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.07. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 32.02% and a net margin of 18.17%. The firm had revenue of $9.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This is a positive change from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.95%.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

Featured Story: What is an economic bubble?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.