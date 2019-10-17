Horizon Therapeutics PLC (NASDAQ:HZNP) CEO Timothy P. Walbert Sells 320,174 Shares

Horizon Therapeutics PLC (NASDAQ:HZNP) CEO Timothy P. Walbert sold 320,174 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.02, for a total value of $8,971,275.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 892,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,007,373.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Timothy P. Walbert also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 21st, Timothy P. Walbert sold 56,836 shares of Horizon Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $1,591,408.00.

On Thursday, August 22nd, Timothy P. Walbert sold 58,820 shares of Horizon Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $1,646,960.00.

NASDAQ:HZNP traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $28.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,677,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,730,664. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.94 and a 200-day moving average of $25.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Horizon Therapeutics PLC has a 52-week low of $16.56 and a 52-week high of $29.44.

Horizon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HZNP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $320.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $296.27 million. Horizon Therapeutics had a return on equity of 30.33% and a net margin of 5.90%. Horizon Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Horizon Therapeutics PLC will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised Horizon Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $35.00 price objective on Horizon Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Horizon Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub lowered Horizon Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Horizon Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.67.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics by 31.6% in the second quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 10,803 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 2,597 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics by 4.3% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 218,129 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,248,000 after buying an additional 8,999 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Horizon Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $331,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Horizon Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $125,000. Finally, Bowling Portfolio Management LLC purchased a new position in Horizon Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $494,000. 86.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Horizon Therapeutics

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on researching, developing, and commercializing medicines that address unmet treatment needs for rare and rheumatic diseases in the United States and internationally. Its orphan and rheumatology marketed medicines include KRYSTEXXA, a medicine for the treatment of uncontrolled gout; RAVICTI for use as a nitrogen-binding agent for chronic management of adult and pediatric patients; PROCYSBI for nephropathic cystinosis, a rare and life-threatening metabolic disorder; ACTIMMUNE for chronic granulomatous disease; RAYOS for the treatment of multiple conditions, rheumatoid arthritis; BUPHENYL tablets for oral administration and BUPHENYL powder for oral, nasogastric, or gastrostomy tube administration; and QUINSAIR, a formulation of the antibiotic drug levofloxacin for the management of chronic pulmonary infections due to Pseudomonas aeruginosa in adult patients with cystic fibrosis.

