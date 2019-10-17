Horizons Nasdaq-100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD) Stock Price Up 0.1%

Horizons Nasdaq-100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD) shares rose 0.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $23.17 and last traded at $23.13, approximately 2,617 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 233,607 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.11.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.72 and its 200-day moving average is $22.76.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were paid a dividend of $0.1754 per share. This represents a yield of 10.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 25th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Horizons Nasdaq-100 Covered Call ETF during the second quarter worth about $27,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in shares of Horizons Nasdaq-100 Covered Call ETF during the second quarter worth about $69,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Horizons Nasdaq-100 Covered Call ETF by 24.6% during the second quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 3,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Horizons Nasdaq-100 Covered Call ETF during the second quarter worth about $237,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Horizons Nasdaq-100 Covered Call ETF by 21.3% during the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 14,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 2,576 shares in the last quarter.

