Horizons S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:HSPX) Shares Up 0.4%

Horizons S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:HSPX) shares shot up 0.4% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $49.22 and last traded at $49.18, 1,366 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 93% from the average session volume of 18,347 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.96.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $48.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.57.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were given a dividend of $0.2435 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 5.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 25th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Horizons S&P 500 Covered Call ETF stock. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Horizons S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:HSPX) by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,902 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 926 shares during the quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.29% of Horizons S&P 500 Covered Call ETF worth $337,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

