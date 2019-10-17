Hormel Foods Corp (NYSE:HRL) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Hormel Foods Corp (NYSE:HRL) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have assigned a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $40.10.

HRL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stephens set a $37.00 target price on Hormel Foods and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Hormel Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. ValuEngine cut Hormel Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $44.00 price objective on Hormel Foods and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd.

Get Hormel Foods alerts:

In related news, Director Glenn S. Forbes sold 3,128 shares of Hormel Foods stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.65, for a total transaction of $136,537.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 46,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,025,447.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Deanna T. Brady sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.03, for a total value of $1,761,200.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 75,172 shares in the company, valued at $3,309,823.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 126,670 shares of company stock valued at $5,520,877. Insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cleararc Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Hormel Foods during the first quarter worth approximately $204,000. Signature Wealth Management Group purchased a new stake in Hormel Foods during the second quarter worth approximately $716,000. Townsend & Associates Inc lifted its stake in Hormel Foods by 21.3% in the second quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 23,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $986,000 after buying an additional 4,144 shares during the last quarter. Country Trust Bank lifted its stake in Hormel Foods by 190.7% in the second quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 1,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 1,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB lifted its stake in Hormel Foods by 9.1% in the second quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 53,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,177,000 after buying an additional 4,478 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Hormel Foods stock opened at $40.56 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $21.88 billion, a PE ratio of 23.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.06. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Hormel Foods has a 12 month low of $37.00 and a 12 month high of $46.26.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.29 billion. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 16.75% and a net margin of 10.34%. Hormel Foods’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Hormel Foods will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 21st will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 18th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. Hormel Foods’s payout ratio is 44.44%.

About Hormel Foods

Hormel Foods Corporation produces and markets various meat and food products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other. It offers various perishable meat products, including fresh meats, frozen items, refrigerated meal solutions, sausages, hams, guacamoles, and bacons; and shelf-stable products, such as canned luncheon meats, peanut butters, chilies, shelf-stable microwaveable meals, hashes, stews, meat spreads, flour and corn tortillas, salsas, tortilla chips, and other products.

Recommended Story: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Hormel Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hormel Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.