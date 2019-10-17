Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) Downgraded by BidaskClub to “Sell”

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) was downgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on TWNK. UBS Group raised Hostess Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, June 24th. DA Davidson started coverage on Hostess Brands in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Hostess Brands from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. TheStreet cut Hostess Brands from a “b” rating to a “f” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on Hostess Brands from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Hostess Brands has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.80.

Shares of NASDAQ TWNK opened at $13.23 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.96. Hostess Brands has a 1-year low of $9.86 and a 1-year high of $14.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.50 and a beta of 0.55.

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. Hostess Brands had a return on equity of 3.82% and a net margin of 5.89%. The company had revenue of $241.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $225.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Hostess Brands will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director C. Dean Metropoulos sold 455,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $6,375,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Cdm Hostess Class C, Llc sold 962,472 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $13,474,608.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 24.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TWNK. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Hostess Brands in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,611,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hostess Brands in the second quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Phocas Financial Corp. boosted its holdings in shares of Hostess Brands by 68.0% in the second quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 622,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,987,000 after purchasing an additional 251,936 shares during the period. Luminus Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hostess Brands in the second quarter valued at approximately $8,310,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Hostess Brands by 2,699.3% in the second quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 267,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,864,000 after purchasing an additional 258,050 shares during the period. 94.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hostess Brands Company Profile

Hostess Brands, Inc, a packaged food company, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and distributes fresh sweet baked goods in the United States. It primarily offer a range of snack cakes, donuts, sweet rolls, breakfast pastries, snack pies, and related products. The company operates in two segments, Sweet Baked Goods and In-Store Bakery.

