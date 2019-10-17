Houlihan Lokey (HLI) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, October 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.65 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.11. Houlihan Lokey had a net margin of 15.45% and a return on equity of 22.75%. The firm had revenue of $250.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $228.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Houlihan Lokey to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Houlihan Lokey stock opened at $46.16 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $44.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Houlihan Lokey has a twelve month low of $34.31 and a twelve month high of $50.00. The stock has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.08 and a beta of 0.98.

In other Houlihan Lokey news, Chairman Irwin Gold sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.03, for a total value of $940,600.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $940,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Orix Hlhz Holding Llc sold 3,377,935 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.61, for a total transaction of $154,067,615.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 38.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HLI. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Houlihan Lokey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. ValuEngine cut shares of Houlihan Lokey from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Buckingham Research decreased their price target on shares of Houlihan Lokey from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Houlihan Lokey currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.28.

About Houlihan Lokey

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), financing, financial restructuring, and financial advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial Advisory Services. The Corporate Finance segment offers general financial advisory services; and advises public and private institutions on buy-side and sell-side transactions, leveraged loans, private mezzanine debt, high-yield debt, initial public offerings, follow-ons, convertibles, equity private placements, private equity, and liability management transactions, as well as financial sponsors on various transactions.

